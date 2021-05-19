Emily Jill Kurland

The Orange High School Class of 2021 had the opportunity to display their creative talents at the annual Senior Art Show in the OHS Media Center. The artists used various media from paint and ceramics to drawing and photography to showcase their unique viewpoints and styles. From casual, random, idiosyncratic viewers to thorough, probing, reflective interpreters, the students learned the meaning of joy of work to express themselves in a myriad of ways. Many of the students’ art projects won state-level recognition for their concepts, creativity and visual creations.