Ohio Society

Emily Jill Kurland

Cleveland Jewish News
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Jill Kurland will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 22, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emily is the daughter of Amanda and Kenny Kurland of Orange, and the sister of Rachel and Sara. She is the granddaughter of Judy and Lenny Clark, Gloria Kurland, and Phoebe and Alan Weiner. Emily attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys soccer, creative writing, cooking/baking and basketball. For her mitzvah project, she is volunteering at the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
