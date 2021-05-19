Last Call: Would you still pay $100 to get your birthday piecaken shipped from New York?
Not many people were traveling last year, and certainly not for a slice of New York pizza or a Chicago hot dog. But that didn’t mean the food wasn’t traveling to the people. Goldbelly, the food delivery service that ships frozen food at premium prices (like, say, $89 for two classic Neapolitan pizzas from Di Fara in Brooklyn), saw its clients nearly double during the pandemic, its orders quadruple, and now, The New York Times reports, $100 million in funding. Homesickness is powerful.thetakeout.com