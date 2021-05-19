newsbreak-logo
NBA

Lakers Share Hype Video Before Play-In Game With Steph Curry and Warriors

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers will host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Wednesday night at Staples Center for the play-in game. Whichever team wins becomes the seventh seed for the regular NBA Playoffs, and whichever team loses will face the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs' game for the eighth seed. Before the game with the Warriors on Wednesday, the Lakers shared a hype video on Twitter, and the video can be seen in a post from their official Twitter account embedded below.

