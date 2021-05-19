CHS Pics | A Capitol Hill coyote in Interlaken Park

The City of Geneseo will officially cut the ribbon at the renovated Richmond Hill Park this Saturday, May 8th, in Geneseo. This long term project to improve the beloved park began in 2019 with the City receiving a Open Space Land and Acquisitions Development grant of $1.225 Million dollars to begin the upgrades. The City then took on a media campaign to get input from the public on where improvements needed to be made at the park. Work began soon after but, like any project, it was slowed in 2020 by COVID-19 concerns but it did not stop the renovations. Now, the renovations are complete and the full breadth of Richmond Hill Park and it’s renovations will be on display for the public on Saturday, May 8th. Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson will talk discuss some of the renovations, among other topics, as our guest on Wakeup Tri-Counties on Friday, May 7th.