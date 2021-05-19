newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

CHS Pics | A Capitol Hill coyote in Interlaken Park

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMornings and evenings this spring on Capitol Hill have included occasional reports of sightings of shy, elusive neighbors. Thanks to a reader, CHS can share a glimpse of one of these amazing city dwellers. Tim Schluttenhofer took the picture in Interlaken Park on Sunday afternoon and reported the peaceful encounter...

www.capitolhillseattle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chs#Capitol Hill#Coyotes#Bellevue#Eastern Washington#Chs#No Paywall#Interlaken Park#Coyote Sightings#Urban Coyote Reports#Volunteer Park#Cal Anderson Park#18th Ave#Spring#Overgrown Ravines#Owl#Drive#Wildlife Officials#Pics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Books & Literaturecapitolhillseattle.com

Capitol Hill Community Post | A New Little Free Library on Capitol Hill

From Sheila Hoffman info@capitolhillurbancohousing.org. We are fortunate on Capitol Hill to have more than 30 Little Free Libraries (LFL) scattered around our neighborhood. Each is a unique labor of love. I’ve lived on Capitol Hill since 1979. Over the years I’ve greatly enjoyed browsing these gems, mostly taking books and occasionally dropping off one or two.
Animalsvicksburgnews.com

The hunt for Vicksburg National Military Park area coyote continues

It has been quiet on the coyote front as of late. David Day reached out to the Executive Director of the Friends of the Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign, Bess Averett, to see where things stand with our “Wile E” friend. According to Averett, no one has been able...
Politicsillinoisnewsnow.com

Geneseo Cutting the Ribbon on Richmond Hill Park Saturday

The City of Geneseo will officially cut the ribbon at the renovated Richmond Hill Park this Saturday, May 8th, in Geneseo. This long term project to improve the beloved park began in 2019 with the City receiving a Open Space Land and Acquisitions Development grant of $1.225 Million dollars to begin the upgrades. The City then took on a media campaign to get input from the public on where improvements needed to be made at the park. Work began soon after but, like any project, it was slowed in 2020 by COVID-19 concerns but it did not stop the renovations. Now, the renovations are complete and the full breadth of Richmond Hill Park and it’s renovations will be on display for the public on Saturday, May 8th. Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson will talk discuss some of the renovations, among other topics, as our guest on Wakeup Tri-Counties on Friday, May 7th.
Traveltwowheeledwanderer.com

Bikepacking the Cathedral Valley Loop in Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park is one of Utah’s lesser-known and less visited National Parks. It’s located in the South-Central part of the state and is characterized by its unique rock and land formations that make up the rocky spine of the Waterpocket Fold. There are massive red rock bluffs, white sandstone cliffs, colorful bentonite hills, and a scenic drive through the historic Mormon settlement of Fruita. One of the most unique attractions in the Park, though, is the Cathedral Valley Loop, a route that traverses through rugged and remote terrain and passes through a valley of towering monolith mountains with names like Temple of the Sun and Temple of the Moon. Most people drive this route in a day, but it can also be done as an overnight bikepacking trip, which is what a friend and I recently did.
Congress & Courtsredlakenationnews.com

More Indian Country bills slated for action on Capitol Hill

Four more Indian Country bills are scheduled for passage in the U.S. House of Representatives this week. All four will be considered under a suspension of the rules as soon as Wednesday afternoon, according to the Democratic House Majority Leader's calendar. The process is typically used when bills are considered non-controversial, meaning they are likely to pass with overwhelming support in the chamber.
Congress & Courtshillrag.com

Welcome to the Other Capitol Hill, Congress!

New to the Hill? Not the buildings of state that surround the Capitol, but the neighborhood that fronts it. Even if you imagine you know it all, you might not. Assuming that we’ve turned the corner on the plague, there’s a wonderful small town here just waiting for you to discover.
GovernmentPosted by
Michigan Advance

Capitol Hill focuses on Black maternal deaths

WASHINGTON — When U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was pregnant with her first child, Zion, she saw a sign in her doctor’s office encouraging her to speak up about anything unusual she was feeling. She did so, telling her physician that she was having severe pains, but her concerns were swiftly dismissed. The doctor […] The post Capitol Hill focuses on Black maternal deaths appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Civic Center Park Auburn Hills

Civic Center Park Auburn Hills review, pics, and info. Civic Center Park is located off of Squirrel Road and is part of the AH Civic Center campus of government buildings. Features of the Auburn Hills “campus” include Civic Center Park, City Hall, the Auburn Hills Community Center (which houses Parks & Rec department), and the Auburn Hills Public Library. The campus reminds me a lot of the Southfield Municipal Complex – the convenience of all of the community assets in one central location.
Petsnorthcountydailystar.com

Upcoming San Elijo Hills Dog Parks Maintenance Closures

Maintenance work will begin next week at the San Elijo Hills dog parks. Renovations will be made to the turf and dog park areas to keep the park safe and enjoyable. The dog parks will be closed on these dates to allow the new grass time to get established:. Small...
ProtestsThe Independent

Capitol Hill rioters taser and beat officer to ground

New body camera footage from a Washington DC police officer has revealed the moment he was brutally assaulted during the attack on the US Capitol in January. In the video, a rioter tases officer Michael Fanone on the steps of the building, saying “I got one.” Mr Fanone can later be heard pleading, “I have kids.” He claims he was then knocked unconscious. Mr Fanone suffered a heart attack and a concussion and is now dealing with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. Thomas Sibick, from New York, has been charged with taking Mr Fanone’s badge and radio.
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Fight for D.C. Statehood Goes to Capitol Hill Thursday

After years of going back and forth, lawmakers return to Capitol Hill Thursday to vote on making D.C. the nation’s 51st state. If such a vote goes through, that will give the District of Columbia two years to show off its statehood status that will have just one voice in Congress.
Lifestylekjzz.com

Public comment sought on camping fee increase at Capitol Reef National Park

(KUTV) — Under a new proposal, camping fees would increase at Capitol Reef National Park. Park officials proposed increasing the price to camp by $5 for Fruita Campground (making the fee $25) and $25 for the Group Campsite (making the fee $125), starting in 2022. All other fees would remain the same, according to a press release.
Militarythehillishome.com

Lost Capitol Hill: The First Aircraft Carrier

Last week, we looked at Thaddeus S. C. Lowe’s need for help from the Washington Navy Yard mechanics to make his balloons a going concern. There was one problem with their solution, however: It was heavy. The boxes required to create hydrogen gas to fill the balloons had to be structurally sound on the outside to survive the internal pressure, and had to be lined with heavy copper sheathing within to keep the sulfuric acid contained. Not to mention the weight of the acid and iron needed in the production as well.
RestaurantsEater

Capitol Hill’s Art & Soul Reopens With a New Chef and a Pricey Renovation

Capitol Hill standby Art and Soul recently reopened after a lengthy hiatus and a multi-million dollar renovation at Yotel hotel (415 New Jersey Avenue NW). The 5,100-square-foot restaurant is dressed in blue as an ode to the menu’s new focus on seasonal and local dishes from Chesapeake Bay watershed communities. Chef Danny Chavez, an alum of Michelin-starred Plume who got his start at Art & Soul as a line cook, is making roasted mushrooms with focaccia; pan seared octopus; and mains like adobo rub pork belly and roasted chicken roulade, with rhubarb and apple crisp for dessert. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a lengthy weekend brunch service (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The updated look includes neon lights and abstract artwork of D.C. monuments, complete with a giant year-round patio. Art Smith, who at one point was Oprah Winfrey’s personal chef, originally opened Art and Soul at the then-Liaison hotel in 2007.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

Return of SALT deduction spicing up debate on Capitol Hill

A cherished tax deduction that hit high-income earners in New York, California and New Jersey and was eliminated by the Trump Administration may soon be making a comeback. Momentum is building for the reinstatement of the federal government's state and local tax deduction better known as the SALT deduction FOX Business has learned. The deduction was nearly eliminated as part of the former President Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Instead, the federal government instituted a $10,000 cap on the SALT deduction. Previously there was no cap.