Arsenal 3 - Crystal Palace 1 match report: hope springs eternal

It’s been a while since Arsenal have put as drastic of a “tale of two halves” performance as they did in today’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Gunners were quite good in the first half and utterly abject for 45 minutes of the second. Fortunately, there were four minutes added time, and Arsenal made the most of it — Gabriel Martinelli scored and Nicolas Pépé bagged his second. The full points keeps a faint hope alive that Arsenal might finish in a European place for next season and also the possibility of the first St. Totteringham’s Day in five years.