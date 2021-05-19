newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal 3 - Crystal Palace 1 match report: hope springs eternal

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since Arsenal have put as drastic of a “tale of two halves” performance as they did in today’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Gunners were quite good in the first half and utterly abject for 45 minutes of the second. Fortunately, there were four minutes added time, and Arsenal made the most of it — Gabriel Martinelli scored and Nicolas Pépé bagged his second. The full points keeps a faint hope alive that Arsenal might finish in a European place for next season and also the possibility of the first St. Totteringham’s Day in five years.

theshortfuse.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Jeffrey Schlupp
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Martin Ødegaard
Person
Nicolas Pépé
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Calum Chambers
Person
Mohamed Elneny
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope Springs Eternal#Crystal Palace#Nhl#Home Manchester City#Manchester United#Ball Games#European#Ivorian#Nhl#Brazilian#Europa Conference League#Arsenal Trail#Strong Games#Sheer Brilliance#Boxing Day#Beauty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Elneny thrilled to score in victory at Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was delighted with his goal in their 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Sunday. Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured the points in the second half. He said, "I'm really happy about my first goal. The feeling is...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Brutally honest Aubameyang admits 'difficult years with Arsenal'

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits recent seasons with the club haven't been enjoyable. Aubameyang offered a very honest pre-match presser ahead of their Europa League semifinal against Villarreal, admitting it's been difficult for him in recent years. The skipper also concedes it's been a tough season for him, on and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Fenerbahce move for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke

Fenerbahce are moving for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke. Benteke, 30, sees his contract at Selhurst Park expire on June 30. But with Belgium's tournament getting underway 18 days earlier, Benteke may sort out his future beforehand. Fanatik says the Turkish side are very keen on the former Liverpool and...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Owen Hargreaves praises ‘rugged’ Mohamed Elneny for latest Arsenal display

BT Sport pundit and former Manchester United midfielder, Owen Hargreaves, has praised Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny for his display at Newcastle today. The combative midfielder got the Gunners underway at St James’ Park today with a rare goal in Arsenal red. It was the Egyptian star’s first Premier League goal of the season, although he has two in Europe as well.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Elneny finds breakthrough goal as Arsenal defeat Newcastle

Arsenal prepared for their Europa League showdown against Villarreal with a confidence-boosting win away to Newcastle at St James' Park. Mohamed Elneny scored his first Premier League goal for the Gunners, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured the points in the second half. Arsenal trail 2-1 after the away leg of their...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Martin Keown praises Arsenal forward ahead of Europa League showdown

Martin Keown has predicted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is going to start as the central striker for Arsenal tonight. The Gunners have a huge fixture on Thursday night in the second leg of the Europa League semi-finals. Mikel Arteta’s side trail 2-1 on aggregate against Villarreal from the first leg, but...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Garth Crooks raves about Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks raved about Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny for his performance in Sunday’s victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park, naming the midfielder in his Team of the Week. The Egyptian was handed a chance to start the clash in the North East, firing in his team’s...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match report: Arsenal 3-1 West Brom

Three fine goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian ensured we returned to winning ways in the Premier League as we beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. After the disappointment of our European exit on Thursday night, Mikel Arteta’s side were expected to deliver a response here – and they did just that.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Christian Benteke’s best headers for the club

Check out some of Christian Benteke's best-headed goals in a Crystal Palace shirt. Christian Benteke has scored some great goals for Crystal Palace, many of which have been with his head - check them out here!. The Belgian joined the 'Eagles' in 2016 after a brief spell with Liverpool, and...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

Watch: Aubameyang hits the post twice as Arsenal exit Europa League

Arsenal can have few complaints after their Europa League semi-final defeat to Villarreal, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be left thinking about how agonisingly close he came to getting a vital goal. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners only registered three shots across both legs, as his predecessor Unai Emery came back to haunt...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

Arsenal's Aubameyang grateful for malaria recovery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang paid tribute Monday to the medical staff who have helped him recover from malaria as he looks to feature in Arsenal's Europa League semi-final against Villarreal. Aubameyang, 31, scored the Gunners' second goal in a 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle on Sunday. That was his first start...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny scores first Premier League goal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang adds a second as Gunners return to winning ways to hand Mikel Arteta's side a much needed confidence boost ahead of Europa League clash with Villarreal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staked his claim for a role in Arsenal's Europa League showdown with Villarreal as he struck in a routine 2-0 Premier League win at Newcastle. The Gabon international, starting his first game after returning from a bout of malaria, struck after 66 minutes - the fifth successive game in which he has scored against the Magpies - to cement the Gunners' 17th win in 18 outings against the Tyneside club.