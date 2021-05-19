This Play-In format could have changed Suns history
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off in the first-ever Play-In Tournament involving the 7th seed. The winner plays the Suns on Sunday to start a seven-game first round series. The loser has to come back Friday night to earn the right to play the Utah Jazz in a first-round series. On Friday, they play the winner of a one-game play-in between the 9th and 10th seeds (Grizzlies-Spurs) in the West, which also occurs tonight before Lakers-Warriors.www.brightsideofthesun.com