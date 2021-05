The Baltimore Ravens are having a fairly strong showing in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are three big things to think about:. Rashod Bateman is a game-changing talent for the Baltimore Ravens. Bateman may not be the number one receiver in his rookie season, but he will have a major impact on the offense. Quite frankly, the Ravens have never had a prospect with this much to be excited about as a wide receiver. When the Ravens drafted Marquise Brown cautious optimism was the most sensible route. When the Ravens drafted Bateman it was worth a parade.