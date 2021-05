LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept its faint top four hopes alive in the English Premier League after beating Southampton by an unconvincing 2-0 at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side stumbled over the line for only a second league win at home in 2021 thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half header and Thiago Alcantara’s first goal for the club in the 90th minute. At this stage of the campaign, results rather than performances are the preference and considering Liverpool’s woeful home record this year, this was a welcome boost after conceding late equalizers in their previous two matches. But this performance did not bode well for their Champions League aspirations. Southampton is still not mathematically safe. A 13th defeat in 17 matches left it still looking over its shoulders.