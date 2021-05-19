newsbreak-logo
The New Lois Lane Has A Boy’s Haircut And Is Played By A Person Of Color

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Superman series has its own take on Lois Lane. She’s always the reporter for the Daily Planet. She’s ambitious, independent, dedicated to her job, but also somehow balances that with being swept up and out of danger by Superman when Clark Kent is suspiciously nowhere to be seen. Now, HBO Max and Cartoon Network have come together to bring us an animated Superman series for the first time in over twenty years.

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Person
Margot Kidder
Person
Jack Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haircut#Person Of Color#Hair Color#Adventures Of Superman#Broadway#The New Lois Lane#Cartoon Network#Warner Media#Youtube#Comics#Small Town Upbringing#Live Action Parts#Television Series
