The New Lois Lane Has A Boy’s Haircut And Is Played By A Person Of Color

With WarnerMedia making it clear that when it comes to both the film and television/streaming sides of the DC Comics universe, the multiverse is in play, baby! Which is a nice way of saying that pretty much everything exists in their own specific reality- which is why we can have Joker and The Suicide Squad considered to be in the same universe. We just have to add "multi" and get rid of the "uni." And to know where to look for a sense of where all this multiverse love came from, look no further than The CW's mega-crossover event "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Running from December 2019 to January 2020 and with Marc Guggenheim as overall creator, the event saw Arrowverse shows Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning fighting for the very fate of the multiverse. And they won. But then some folks got a little confused. Towards the end of the final chapter, viewers are offered a glimpse of a few "new earths" that were present post-"Crisis" (Stargirl, Teen Titans, etc.)- but some took that to mean that the multiverse returned much, much smaller and more streamlined.