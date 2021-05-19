newsbreak-logo
Country Rewind: Luke Bryan Crashes Blake Shelton Concert to Belt George Strait’s ‘All My Ex’s’

By Keeli Parkey
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLRqL_0a4sHPDQ00

Here’s a combination you absolutely cannot go wrong with Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and George Strait. That’s the thing country music dreams are made of. And in this dream, two of these stars shared the stage for a performance of one of the third’s many hit songs.

So, how did this come about? Well, according to ClassicCountryMusic.com, Bryan hosted his “Crash My Playa” festival in Mexico in January 2018. One of the headliners of the festival was none other than Blake Shelton – coach on “The Voice,” popular country music artist, and husband-to-be of Gwen Stefani. Bryan reportedly convinced Shelton to perform on the final night of the entertaining music festival.

It’s not all that surprising that Blake Shelton would agree to take part in Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” festival. The two stars are pals and they enjoy teasing one another. So, it’s not all that surprising that Bryan would do something to poke fun at his friends.

Luke Bryan Dresses Up Like Blake Shelton for Joke During 2018 Music Festival

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery. Well, Luke Bryan wasn’t trying to flatter Blake Shelton in 2018; he was poking fun at him. The way he did it was to dress up like Shelton as he appeared in his early career. Bryan’s costume included a mullet-style wig, cowboy hat, and flannel shirt. He nailed the look, to be honest.

Once he was in his Blake Shelton costume, Bryan was ready to continue having fun. So, he got on the festival stage with Shelton. It had to be an exciting experience for music fans in attendance that day.

To make things even better on the January 2018 day, Shelton and Bryan shared their versions of several popular country music hits. Making the top of this list was George Strait’s hit song, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.”

For their performance on this famous song, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton each sang its verses. They joined their voices together for the song’s chorus: “All my exes live in Texas / And Texas is a place I’d dearly love to be / But all my exes live in Texas / That’s why I hang my hat in Tennessee.”

You can watch Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton perform George Strait’s “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” below. The song was released in 1987 and it went on to be one of the King of Country’s most popular hit songs.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

