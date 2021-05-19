Kadmon to Present Initial Safety Data from Phase 1 Study of KD033 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting
- Results Demonstrate KD033 was Well Tolerated in All Patients through Initial Dose Cohorts, Allowing for Continuation of Dose Escalation - NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) today announced initial safety data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of KD033, its anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein, in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors. The data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 4 - 8, 2021.www.accesswire.com