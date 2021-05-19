Kadmon to Present Initial Safety Data from Phase 1 Study of KD033 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced topline results from the Phase 2/3 XIRIUS study of cotoretigene toliparvovec (BIIB112), a gene therapy being investigated as a one-time therapy for patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). XLRP is a rare, inherited retinal disease that is associated with progressive vision loss as the light-sensing cells of the retina gradually deteriorate. Initial symptoms are difficulty seeing at night, followed by restriction of the field of vision and eventually blindness in most people by the age of 40. Patients living with XLRP currently have no approved treatments.