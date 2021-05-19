newsbreak-logo
California Government

Funeral procession for Luca Benedetti will go from SLO to Paso Robles. Here’s how to watch

By Kaytlyn Leslie
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 5 hours ago

A funeral procession for San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will travel from Cal Poly up Highway 101 to Paso Robles following his memorial service Thursday morning. The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately two...

www.sanluisobispo.com
Related
California Governmentkcbx.org

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
California GovernmentPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Rep. Carbajal announces ‘2021 Women of the Year’ award winners

–This week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced the winners of the fourth annual Congressional Women of the Year Award. The six winners of this year’s award are: Yessenia Echevarria of Paso Robles, Courtney Haile of San Luis Obispo, Sr. Theresa Harpin of San Luis Obispo, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle of Santa Barbara, Arcelia Sención of Los Olivos, and Silvia Uribe of Goleta.
California Governmentkprl.com

Ceremony Friday in San Luis 5.13.2021

Tomorrow night, there will be an event in San Luis Obispo to honor detective Luca Benedetti, and all local law enforcement. It’s being organized in large part by north county activists, including Eric Gorham. We’ll have more about that event tomorrow on KPRL. But, we’ll have more tomorrow beginning with...
California Crime & SafetySan Luis Obispo Tribune

Candlelight vigil honors Luca Benedetti as a ‘disciplined and determined’ officer

A well-attended candlelight vigil, preceded by a car cruise caravan, honored the life of fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective Luca Benedetti on Friday. About 300 to 400 people gathered at Mission Plaza to join in prayer, light candles and listen to speakers recall memories of Benedetti and pay tribute the sacrifice of officers who put their lives on the line every day.