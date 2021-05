Anyone who can recall the chaos of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 will remember the violence that broke out between far right and far left attendees. One suspect from the melees was Lindsey Moers, an alleged adherent of the anti-facist Antifa movement. She was seen in an Instagram video reviewed by FBI agents beating two individuals with a baton. She was there, according to the government, in opposition to protestors who’d turned up in the Virginia city to vocalize their “right-wing” and “white supremacist views,” according to a search warrant for her Twitter accounts first filed in 2019, but only unsealed earlier this month. Screenshots from the video show a woman dressed in black, striking a man in the back of the head. The FBI also looked at video posted by the American Civil Liberties Union of the incident to verify the attack happened.