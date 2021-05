The Premier League have announced the date for the rearranged clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game was called off late on after protests from the home supporters prevented the teams from leaving their hotel and saw a number of fans get onto the Old Trafford pitch.The fixture will now take place on Thursday, 13 May with a kick-off time of 8:15pm.It means United’s list of games faces a real pile-up toward the end of the season, as they will play Leicester just two days earlier, at 6pm on Tuesday 11 May.United face Roma in the...