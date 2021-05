The Cleveland Browns signed LB Tony Fields II on Thursday. He is among the first three players of the team’s eight-person draft class to be signed. Taken in the 5th round at No. 153 overall, Fields’ contract will be worth about $3.810 million, with a $329,752 signing bonus over four years, according to OverTheCap’s pre-determined draft chart. His cap hit in 2021 will be roughly $742,438, which puts him behind other linebackers on the team in Takkarist McKinley, Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Malcolm Smith, and Mack Wilson.