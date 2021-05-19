Quapaw: Carl Gene Ortner Convicted of Sexually Abusing
Quapaw Man, Carl Gene Ortner Convicted of Sexually Abusing a Native American Minor and Illegally Possessing Parts of Protected Eagles. (STL.News) A man who portrayed himself as a Native American spiritual counselor was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury of sexually abusing a Native American minor and illegally possessing feathers, talons and heads from seven bald eagles and seven golden eagles, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.stl.news