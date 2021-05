Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney called out Fox News in an on-air interview with the cable news channel in which she argued that they have a responsibility to say that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen.Ms Cheney was ousted from her position as House Republican Conference Chair on 12 May after her relentless criticism of former President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him.New York Rep and Trump loyalist Elise Stefanik was elected as her replacement on Friday.Speaking to Fox News host Bret Baier in a tense exchange on Thursday night, Ms Cheney said: “We all...