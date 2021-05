GAVS Technologies has been issued a patent by the US Patent Office in the field of AIOps. Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), an AIOps platform from GAVS Technologies, enables IT organizations to run their business-critical applications uninterrupted and reliably at all times. This outcome is achieved through proactive detection and resolution of high severity incidents in advance. The prediction methodology that ZIFTM has deployed to determine an outage in the IT environment using multiple data from multiple sources has been awarded the patent numbered US 10,965,541 B2.