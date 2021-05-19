Troi Irons actually hates flowers, and here’s the reason why

The six-part McCartney 3,2,1, premiering July 16, will follow the two music legends as they have in-depth conversations about the former Beatles' career. "While there have been many documentaries on the Beatles and McCartney over the years, what makes this one different is the fact that he will be speaking with Rick Rubin, one of the most successful producers of the last 30 years and a music geek of magnitude, who has worked with everyone from Tom Petty to Run-DMC, from Johnny Cash to Slayer, from Adele to the Red Hot Chili Peppers," says Antonio Ferme. "His experience and insights into songwriting and recording will likely provide a fresh take on McCartney’s groundbreaking work with the Beatles, his group Wings, and his 51 years as a solo artist." Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said of McCartney 3,2,1 in a statement: “Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music. To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”