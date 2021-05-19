Russian: Bogdanov Sentenced for Cyber Tax Fraud Scheme
Russian Citizen, Anton Bogdanov Sentenced to 60 Months’ Imprisonment for Cyber Tax Fraud Scheme. (STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Anton Bogdanov, a citizen of Russia, was sentenced by United States Chief District Judge Margo K. Brodie to 60 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud conspiracy and computer intrusions in connection with a scheme in which he and others hacked into private tax preparation firms, stole personal information, used that information to file federal tax returns and fraudulently attempted to obtain more than $1.5 million in tax refunds from the Department of the Treasury. The Court also ordered Bogdanov to pay $476,713 in forfeiture. Bogdanov was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2018, extradited to the United States in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2020.stl.news