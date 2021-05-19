Russian: Bogdanov Sentenced for Cyber Tax Fraud Scheme

newsbreak-logo
Russian Citizen, Anton Bogdanov Sentenced to 60 Months’ Imprisonment for Cyber Tax Fraud Scheme. (STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Anton Bogdanov, a citizen of Russia, was sentenced by United States Chief District Judge Margo K. Brodie to 60 months’ imprisonment for wire fraud conspiracy and computer intrusions in connection with a scheme in which he and others hacked into private tax preparation firms, stole personal information, used that information to file federal tax returns and fraudulently attempted to obtain more than $1.5 million in tax refunds from the Department of the Treasury. The Court also ordered Bogdanov to pay $476,713 in forfeiture. Bogdanov was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand in November 2018, extradited to the United States in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in January 2020.

