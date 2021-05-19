newsbreak-logo
Golf

Steve Stricker hopeful Tiger Woods can join Ryder Cup team as assistant

By Grey Papke, Larry Brown Sports
msn.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods is still recovering from his February car crash, with no timetable on when he may return to golf. United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker already has a role set aside for him if he is capable of taking it, though. Stricker said he has had conversations with...

Tiger Woods
GolfBBC

PGA Tour's $40m Player Impact Fund to reward popularity over performance

While disgust is voiced at the greed of some of Europe's leading football club owners, golf's PGA Tour surely faces a hard time justifying a lucrative new programme which makes their wealthiest players even richer. A $40m (£28.8m) kitty will be split by 10 golfers to "recognise and reward players...
Alabama SportsPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Alex Cejka Wins Regions Tradition Playoff Over Stricker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. A childhood refugee from communist Czechlosovokia, the 50-year-old Cejka made a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed an 8-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. Stricker closed with a birdie for a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270. Cejka got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption.
GolfParis Post-Intelligencer

McIlroy earns much-needed victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
GolfFrankfort Times

Defending champ Stricker joins 4-way Regions Tradition tie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole Friday for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Regions Tradition. Stricker joined Madison, Wisconsin, neighbor Jerry Kelly, Monday qualifier Alex Cejka and first-round leader Darren Clarke atop the leaderboard...
Alabama SportsFrankfort Times

Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Stricker moved a stroke ahead of Alex Cejka with the eagle that got...
GolfTimes Daily

Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods' record

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods' record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Indiana SportsKokomo Tribune

KELLEY: It's tee time for another golf season

It’s been a year since the sports world came to a halt due to the coronavirus. Some sports are almost back to normal. While golf got off to a slow start last year, the health benefits and built-in social distancing increased the amount of play across the country. Not only that, equipment sales were way up.
Golffox4news.com

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Sportssemoball.com

Weekend Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Wisconsin SportsWiscnews.com

5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

Steve Stricker has first-hand knowledge of how golfers are treated at the best tournaments. Through his 30-plus years as a professional and 27-plus years on the PGA Tour, he has seen all kinds of set-ups and player accommodations. With the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event the Madison resident hosts at University Ridge Golf Court, his goal is to put on a tournament players remember.
GolfDetroit News

Sunday's golf: McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

Charlotte, N.C. — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Sportstelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the wire

Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. The 50-year-old Cejka made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and Stricker missed a 9-footer with a chance to extend the playoff at Greystone Golf & Country Club. Cejka had turned a three-stroke deficit into a two-shot lead over the final nine holes for a 5-under 67. His winning putt was from a similar spot to the one Stricker made for birdie in regulation to force the playoff. Stricker, who won the last time the event was held in 2019, closed with a 68 to match Cejka at 18-under 270. Cejka got into the field as an alternate Monday when Jay Haas withdrew and left with full exemption. He made his first two PGA Tour Champions starts as a Monday qualifier, and tied for second at the Chubb Classic. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) closed the tournament with a 2-under 70. He finished in a tie for 10th at 7-under 281. Glen Day (Little Rock) turned in a 75 on Sunday and finished at 1-over 289. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 on Sunday and was 13 over.
GolfTyler Morning Telegraph

Hammer leads Americans to 7-5 lead in Walker Cup at Seminole

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two matches Saturday in the Walker Cup and the United States took a 7-5 lead into the final day as it goes for its fifth straight victory on home soil. “A lot of ups and downs,” U.S. captain...