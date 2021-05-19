newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi Government

Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA boil-water notice has been issued for customers in the Culkin Water District, following a water line break. The precautionary measure applies to those on the following streets in Warren County: Old Mount Alban Road, Dove Road, Bucks Drive, Ironwood Drive, Smallwood Road, Heartwood Drive, Cockrell Road, Rancho Road, Belize Court, Pear Orchard Drive, Rebecca Evans Road, Anderson Road, Business Park Drive, Fernwood Drive, Deer Ridge Road, Carraway Drive, Ashwood Drive, Elton Drive, Cooper Drive, Braddy Drive, all of Highway 27 and the 100-2000 block of Highway 80.

vicksburgpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, MS
Health
County
Warren County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Warren County, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contaminated Water#Water Source#Drinking Water#Water Testing#District Court#County Officials#Belize Court#Culkinwater Com#Public Health Officials#Pear Orchard Drive#Culkin Water District#Water System Officials#Contaminants#Deer Ridge Road#Anderson Road#Business Park Drive#Cooper Drive#Rancho Road#Ironwood Drive#Heartwood Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Water System
Related
Mississippi Governmentvicksburgnews.com

Uptown Vicksburg vaccination site reducing to Wednesdays

Beginning next week, the mobile vaccination site at Uptown Vicksburg mall will reduce its operations to Wednesdays only. Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer confirmed the change Tuesday morning following consultation with the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday. Over 17,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

City to lift COVID-19 restrictions, mask mandate Friday

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he would lift the remaining restrictions under the city’s COVID-19 emergency order including the mask mandate Friday. “Everything’s going great,” Flaggs said at the start of Monday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. “The numbers are down, the vaccinations are increasing slightly and we’re on our way to reopening our city to full capacity.”
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Local vaccine site to scale back to one day by end of May

During their work session Monday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors received an update on the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Uptown Vicksburg, formerly the Vicksburg Mall. Warren County Emergency Management Agency director John Elfer said well over 17,000 shots in arms have been given at the mall, but the...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Entergy restores power to nearly every Warren County resident

As of 6:15 a.m. this morning, 811 Warren County residents were without power following the tornado that swept through the county Tuesday afternoon, downing trees, power lines and limbs. Entergy said customers in the hardest hit areas would have power restored by 10 p.m. Friday. Late Thursday Entergy Customer Service...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

County survey shows 17 homes damaged in Tuesday storm

The Tuesday storm that passed through Warren County damaged 17 homes, leaving four destroyed, Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said Friday. The squall line produced an EF-1 tornado as it passed through the county about mid-afternoon, according to information from the National Weather Service. The tornado, combined with possible straight-line winds, took down trees and limbs, blocking roads and leaving more than 9,000 people in the area without power.
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

All COVID-19 orders lifted in Warren County

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday lifted all county-wide public COVID-related mandates. The board is still requiring some COVID-related policies for county employees, offices and facilities. The new Warren County proclamation encourages businesses and organizations to follow suit and develop/redevelop internal COVID related policies and procedures with a...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

City, county continue recovery from storm

City, county and utility crews were continuing their recovery efforts in the wake of a squall line that passed through Warren County, hitting the area with up to 60-70 mph winds and rain. The storm downed trees across the county, many taking utility lines and poles with them as they...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Over 7,000 Warren County residents still without power

This afternoon, a squall line packing heavy rain and up to 60-70 mph winds cut through Warren County Tuesday dropping trees and power lines and leaving more than 9,000 people in the county without power. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, 7,285 Entergy customers in Warren County are still without...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

MEMA: EF-1 tornado hit Warren County Tuesday

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed an EF-1 (105 mph) tornado hit Warren County Tuesday afternoon. The preliminary damage assessment said the tornado formed in Louisiana and crossed the state line into Mississippi. Janae Elkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, said the tornado developed southeast...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Supervisors approve authorization for bids to repair damaged roads, set final date for debris removal from February ice storm

On Monday the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved authorization to advertise for bids for construction on damaged roads. County Engineer Keith O’Keefe said the projects to be funded in conjunction with the National Resources Conservations Service are Bovina Cutoff Road, Boy Scout Road, Redbone, Creek Bridge, Strothers Drive, and Twin Creeks.
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

County approves new contract with Waste Management

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved an amendment to a six-year contract with Waste Management for collection of residential garbage that was originally signed in 2019. The contract amendment will relieve the county from having to collect unpaid fees for those services. Currently, there is $1.5 million...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service has placed a severe thunderstorm warning on Warren County from 1:37 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The county is also under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. In addition to the risks of tornados, National Weather Service Meteorologist Latrice Maxie said there is also the possibility...
Mississippi GovernmentVicksburg Post

Warren County misses severe weather Sunday; hail and gusty wind possible Tuesday

Warren County missed severe weather Sunday as tornadoes moved across the state of Mississippi late that afternoon and into the evening. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, outside of a few possible showers, Warren County should experience clear skies the rest of Sunday night and Monday. Meteorologists with the weather service cautioned that severe weather — including hail and gusty winds — is possible in Warren County on Tuesday.