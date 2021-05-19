Culkin Water District issues boil-water notice
A boil-water notice has been issued for customers in the Culkin Water District, following a water line break. The precautionary measure applies to those on the following streets in Warren County: Old Mount Alban Road, Dove Road, Bucks Drive, Ironwood Drive, Smallwood Road, Heartwood Drive, Cockrell Road, Rancho Road, Belize Court, Pear Orchard Drive, Rebecca Evans Road, Anderson Road, Business Park Drive, Fernwood Drive, Deer Ridge Road, Carraway Drive, Ashwood Drive, Elton Drive, Cooper Drive, Braddy Drive, all of Highway 27 and the 100-2000 block of Highway 80.vicksburgpost.com