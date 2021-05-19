Look: Christian McCaffrey Teases Change For 2021 Season

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer. Fitterer: I just want to say what a great job all of our scouts, all of coaches, really the entire organization, anyone that walks in the building and is associated with the Panthers, really committed to this and really put forth a lot of effort. Our scouts were all over the country this year. A lot of school calls. A lot of days away from home in the spring. Coaches the same. Coaching the Senior Bowl. All the time they spent on Zooms. Calling the players. Evaluating. They went above and beyond. I couldn't be happier with all of the work that they've done. I do have to say, I had so much fun sitting here with Coach Rhule this week. Great guy to sit next to. A lot of fun. I really enjoyed the experience. Really easy to work with. It's fun when you have a coach that can evaluate. He knows how to recruit, evaluate. Just the leadership. I can't thank him enough.