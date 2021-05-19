newsbreak-logo
NFL

Look: Christian McCaffrey Teases Change For 2021 Season

By Zach Koons
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into his fifth season in the NFL, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey might be making a major change to his game. Or at least to his jersey number. McCaffrey hinted that he might become the latest star player to change numbers after the NFL eased its restrictions earlier this offseason. As a running back, the former No. 8 overall pick will be able to choose any jersey between 1-49 or 80-89, provided he is willing to pay to make the swap.

