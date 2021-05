UNDATED – May is motorcycle awareness month and area cities across LaSalle County made proclamations to recognize its significance. As the weather gets warmer, more motorcycles will be seen on roadways, requiring all motorists to be on alert. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when motorcycles and other vehicles collide, it is usually the other (non-motorcycle) driver who violates the motorcyclist’s right of way. According to LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch, there were four motorcycle fatalities in 2020 between June and October; two as a result of hitting deer, and two from loss of control of the bike. There were no motorcycle deaths in 2019.