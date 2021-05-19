Alesha Zappitella's goals include becoming Invicta FC's first double-champion
Alesha Zappitella‘s goals go far beyond defending her title on Friday. Zappitella (8-2-1), who claimed the Invicta FC atomweight belt with a fourth-round finish of Ashley Cummins this past September, is set for her first title defense when she meets Jessica Delboni in the co-main event of Invicta on AXS TV, which takes place at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kan. The two-hour main card will air on AXS TV at 8 p.m. ET.www.msn.com