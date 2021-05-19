Alesha Zappitella's goals include becoming Invicta FC's first double-champion

After putting forth their best effort so far in the Chris Armas era in their 2-0 win against Columbus on Wednesday, Toronto FC looked to carry that momentum into Yankee Stadium to take on a New York City FC side looking to build on their good start to the season. After an opening day loss to D.C. United, New York came into this match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Orlando, following 2-0 and 5-0 victories over Philadelphia and Cincinnati. With their opponents attacking abilities in mind, Chris Armas rolled out a reconfigured formation for his team in an effort to dominate the smaller pitch found within the baseball stadium that New York City somehow still play at.