COVID-19 vaccines helping local residents

It has been about two decades since Harvey County created and passed a comprehensive plan. Harvey County's last Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2001. "While the structure of what we have remains a good foundation for future land use, the remainder of the plan is coming to the end of its useful life," wrote Gina Bell, director of planning and zoning for the county in a memo to county commissioners. "Overall growth since the last comprehensive plan was slower that expected. The growth on South Kansas has been significantly less than projected in the comprehensive plan. Additionally the statistics used were from prior to the 2000 census, so they are very outdated."