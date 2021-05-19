COVID-19 vaccines helping local residents
Five of the most recent Harvey County residents to be hospitalized for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated and 28 of the last 31 positive cases were not fully vaccinated. That was the report from Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington, making the case for residents to continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19. “Vaccinations do make a difference,” Redington said. “The effectiveness has been noted at about 90 percent now. Getting vaccinated is important to keep you healthier and out of the hospital.”harveycountynow.com