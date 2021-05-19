newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas Government

COVID-19 vaccines helping local residents

By Editorials
harveycountynow.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFive of the most recent Harvey County residents to be hospitalized for COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated and 28 of the last 31 positive cases were not fully vaccinated. That was the report from Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington, making the case for residents to continue to get vaccinated for COVID-19. “Vaccinations do make a difference,” Redington said. “The effectiveness has been noted at about 90 percent now. Getting vaccinated is important to keep you healthier and out of the hospital.”

harveycountynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harvey County, KS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Harvey County, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Cdc#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Local Disease#Center Of Disease Control#Fda#State Vaccination Metrics#Cdc Recommendations#Emergency Fda Approval#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kansas Governmentharveycountynow.com

U.S. 50 ramp to I-135 to be closed for two days

The eastbound U.S. 50 ramp to northbound I-135 on the south side of Newton will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (May 18) and Wednesday (May 19). The ramp is being closed for emergency guardrail repair. During the ramp closure, motorists should detour to Exit 28 on...
Kansas GovernmentHutchinson News

Boil Water Advisory rescinded for the Spring Lake Resort

State health officials have rescinded a boil water advisory for the public water supply system at Spring Lake Resort in Harvey County. The advisory was issued May 7 because of a water main break, resulting in a potential loss of pressure. Laboratory testing samples collected from Spring Lake Resort indicate...
Kansas Governmentharveycountynow.com

County continuing to move up state rankings for vaccination

More than half of Harvey County residents 16 or older have received at least one vaccine and almost half are fully vaccinated. The Harvey County Health Department released new vaccination numbers this week at their regular health press conference. For now, 52.53 percent of those over 16 have had at...
Kansas GovernmentNewton Kansan

County COVID numbers on decline

Harvey County mirrored a statewide trend of falling COVID-19 case numbers during the last week. According to Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department, the county reported 18 active cases of the disease May 11 — a drop of 11 from the previous week. Kansas reported far fewer...
Kansas GovernmentNewton Kansan

Legislature business aid bills draw county attention

The Kansas Legislature recently passed a pair of bills for business relief for COVID-19 concerns — both of which will involve counties providing funds to businesses who were, in the words of the Legislature, harmed by health orders. How those bills will ultimately affect county governments is unclear — and...
Kansas GovernmentNewton Kansan

Vaccine survey launched

Harvey County residents may participate in a second regional COVID-19 survey about vaccinations — a survey that includes much of south-central Kansas. “The local health officials in our region are once again sponsoring [it],” said Keri Korthals Director of Butler County Emergency Management. “This is a follow-up to the survey that was conducted in partnership with KU Med at the end of last year.”
Kansas Governmentharveycountynow.com

Local reps split vote on medical marijuana

By Adam Strunk Harvey County state represents split their vote on a medical marijuana bill that passed the statehouse yesterday. The bill permits consumption... We've recently changed our subscription system. If you've previously had access but experience difficulty logging in, please click here to fill out a support request. Online...
Kansas Governmentharveycountynow.com

COVID-19 indicators trending upward

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. According to the Harvey County Health Department, there have been 50 new cases in the last two weeks. Percent positives have continued to climb for three weeks and is at 4.65, as have active cases. Currently, 29 people are sick. Cases were in single digits a month ago.
Kansas GovernmentNewton Kansan

County commits to comprehensive plan

It has been about two decades since Harvey County created and passed a comprehensive plan. Harvey County's last Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2001. "While the structure of what we have remains a good foundation for future land use, the remainder of the plan is coming to the end of its useful life," wrote Gina Bell, director of planning and zoning for the county in a memo to county commissioners. "Overall growth since the last comprehensive plan was slower that expected. The growth on South Kansas has been significantly less than projected in the comprehensive plan. Additionally the statistics used were from prior to the 2000 census, so they are very outdated."