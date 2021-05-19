Residents Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography
Missouri and Tennessee Residents Charged with Distribution of Child Pornography as Part of Operation Kick Boxer. (STL.News) Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on May 18, 2021, a federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging that Joshua A. Gama (age: 35) of Bridgeton, Missouri, distributed child pornography in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(2)(A).stl.news