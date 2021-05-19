Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau headlines PFL 5 main card with welterweights and light heavyweights
A pair of former UFC fighters will clash in the main event for the PFL 5 card on June 17 as Rory MacDonald faces off with Gleison Tibau from Atlantic City, N.J. MacDonald made a successful debut with the PFL in April where he dispatched Curtis Millender by rear-naked choke submission in the first round. The former UFC title contender first signed with the PFL back in 2019 but didn’t actually make his first appearance with the promotion until 2021 due to the previous season being cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.www.msn.com