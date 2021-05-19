Pixar and Studio Ghibli Spark Buzz with Official Collab Poster
Studio Ghibli spent 2020 working on the release of its first computer generation animated movie in Earwig And The Witch, with the anime studio releasing its catalog of critically acclaimed movies on the streaming platform of HBO Max, and the legendary studio might be hinting at even bigger events to come as a social media post by the company has fans thinking a crossover with Pixar is in the works. With the post showing a crossover between Monsters, Inc of Pixar fame, and My Neighbor Totoro from Studio Ghibli, nothing is confirmed but that isn't stopping the internet from speculating if something is in the works.comicbook.com