Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch's Journey From WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2

The Scarlet Witch is known for being a powerful magic user, her switch from a villain to hero, and her tendency to wear an all-red ensemble into battle. But her new costume recently unveiled by Marvel showcases a throwback to her very first appearance in X-Men #4 back in 1963, in which she was introduced as an ally of Magneto. And in Heroes Reborn #1 written by Jason Aaron with art by Ed McGuinness and Mark Morales and colors by Matthew Wilson, the Scarlet Witch is not only wearing new colors, but she's also going by a new name.