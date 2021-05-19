Elizabeth Olsen Teases Scarlet Witch's Journey From WandaVision to Doctor Strange 2
Despite joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe years ago, actress Elizabeth Olsen is finally coming into her own as the Scarlet Witch in projects like WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After starring in her own spinoff series for Disney+, Olsen will continue to play Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel from Marvel Studios. The actress has spoken out recently about the changes to her character, expressing a stronger affinity and connection now that she's fully embraced her role and power as the Scarlet Witch.comicbook.com