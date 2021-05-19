newsbreak-logo
14-year-old girl is shot in head, gives cops 3 different locations where shooting occurred: Reports

By Jacquelyn Gray
CrimeOnline
 4 hours ago
A 14-year-old Illinois girl is expected to survive after she was grazed by a bullet while riding in a car on Wednesday.

According to Chicago Tribune, the reported 1:50 a.m. shooting occurred in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Police said the girl suffered a graze wound to the head which resulted in a skull fracture.

WLS reported that the wounded girl’s family transported her to the hospital, where she is in good condition.

Police said the girl was unable to tell them how she got shot and provided them with three different locations where the shooting transpired. The Chicago Tribune reported that officers checked the three locations and did not find a crime scene. Additionally, police said the ShotSpotter system did not detect a shooting in the area.

The girl allegedly told police that she was out with another girl, who was the driver, when a vehicle with tinted windows approached their car and they heard gunshots. The girl said she then felt a pain in her head, according to the news outlet.

Police have not yet made any arrests or named a suspect. Detectives plan to review surveillance footage from the city’s camera amid their ongoing investigation, according to the Tribune.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Pixabay]

