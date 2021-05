As Julius Randle roars down the stretch of a breakout season, the guidance on his future with the New York Knicks has pivoted dramatically. With a non-guaranteed contract for next year and a new regime in New York, Randle was seen as a likely trade target by league executives just a few months ago. While the Knicks now focus on a vital road trip in which they look to lock up their first playoff berth in eight years, another priority has emerged on the horizon.