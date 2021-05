Welp, Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is premiering in just three weeks, which means it is time for spoilers galore! Reality Steve just released intel on the lucky dudes who were fortunate enough to make it into Katie's final four, and there are some serious surprises in the line up. But before we get into it, please know that this post absolutely, positively contains massive spoilers for Katie's Bachelorette season. You've! Been! Warned!