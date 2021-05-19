newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Business

Here are the 2020 Best of NAIOP winners

azbigmedia.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate’s leading annual awards, the Best of NAIOP, returned to a live event after a virtual presentation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What a celebration it was. The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP safely handed out awards in 34 categories at the Westworld of Scottsdale on May 12.

azbigmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lydon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Design#Prologis#Naiop Board Of Directors#Architect Of The Year#General Contractor Of#Phoenix Design One Inc#Interior Architect Of#Owner Developer#Viawest Group#Phoenix Design One Inc#Cbre Healthcare Broker#Jll Investment Broker#Cbre Retail Broker#Velocity Retail Group#Adot#Retail Project Of#Lee Associates Arizona#Naiop Winners#Naiop Honors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Retail
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

Phoenix office transaction activity jumps 215%

Phoenix’s office transaction activity picked up the pace in March, after a slow February, when only 438,968 square feet changed hands. CommercialEdge data shows 1,383,345 square feet of office space traded across the metro for $152 million, a 215 percent uptick in square footage when compared to the previous month. The sale amount was 38.6 percent higher year-over-year, as 675,203 square feet of space sold for $106 million in March 2020.
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

CBRE sells The Flats at Granite Reef for $17.5M

CBRE announced the sale of a 135-unit multifamily property, The Flats at Granite Reef, in Scottsdale, Ariz. to Girard Flats, LLC for $17.5 million. : Phoenix ranks No. 6 among hottest multifamily markets. Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of CBRE represented the California-based seller, and the...
Arizona Businessroselawgroupreporter.com

KB opens in Avondale

KB Home announced the grand opening of Oak Park, a new community of ranch-style homes in highly desirable Avondale, Arizona. The new community is situated north of Interstate 10 and west of Loop 101 on the corner of North Avondale Boulevard and West Thomas Road, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix and the area’s major employment centers as well as Sky Harbor International Airport. Oak Park is also just a short drive to several popular sports arenas and Major League Baseball® spring training facilities as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westgate Entertainment District. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to outdoor recreation, including golfing, hiking, biking and camping and several area parks, which feature playgrounds and sports fields.
Arizona Governmentazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona Governmentroselawgroupreporter.com

Southdale, hotel redevelopment plans submitted in Scottsdale

Plans have been submitted with the city of Scottsdale for the Southdale development at McDowell Road and 70th Street. The site is currently occupied by Scottsdale Christian Church and Berghoff Design Group (a landscaping company). Hawkins Company is looking to redevelop the 3.8 acre property into 267 apartments units along...
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

7140 Optima Kierland outpaces leasing market by double

As temperatures in the Valley continue to heat up, the demand for luxury real estate has proven to be just as hot as Optima announced today its North Scottsdale apartment tower, 7140 Optima Kierland, is 95 percent leased less than a year after opening. As the second apartment tower located...
Arizona Businessyourvalley.net

Scottsdale Development Partners spearhead $1.5M renovation project

Renovations are underway for the Shops at Dynamite Creek and three new tenants have signed leases at the new acquisition in Tatum Ranch at the northwest corner of Tatum and Dynamite boulevards. Scottsdale Development Partner, 3821 E Devonshire Ave. in Phoenix, purchased the $10.5 million center in August 2020 during...
Arizona Lifestylearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Tucson & Scottsdale Named Top Vacation Destinations for Digital Nomads

More people than ever before are working remote due to Covid-19, which has allowed some to take extended trips away from home. While remote work has become increasingly popular, not all Internet access and speeds are equal, and can vary widely depending on location. In fact, one report estimates that nearly 163 million Americans aren’t using the Internet at broadband speeds (or 25 Mbps, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission), which is the bare minimum needed to effectively work remote.
Arizona BusinessAZFamily

Scottsdale home on market for $4.59 million looks just like a desert resort

A desert estate surrounded by the mountains and a golf course in north Scottsdale is on the market for $4.95 million. The Lone Mountain house sits on 1.5 acres with 5 bedrooms, two private casitas, home theater, two offices and a exercise studio. For more information about this property contact Kathleen Benoit and Bee Francis with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.
Arizona Governmentroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Arizona StatePosted by
Sulabh Gupta

Top Must-Try Restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is a desert city that is part of the Greater Phoenix Area and is twenty minutes away from Arizona state’s capital Phoenix. Scottsdale is a beautiful city filled with art, food, culture and has something to offer to everyone. Winters in this city are mild to warm whereas summers are extremely hot.
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

5 of the biggest luxury home sales in April

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, announced its list of the top luxury home sales in April. The lavish list presents the Valley’s most desirable, sophisticated, and luxurious estates sold in April of 2021. : Here’s why the Metro Phoenix luxury home market is booming.
Arizona SocietyKOLD-TV

Scottsdale woman invents recyclable shopping cart liner

For Andi Barness-Rubin, the COVID-19 pandemic led to invention. The Scottsdale woman created a recyclable shopping cart liner to protect people from the germs and grime that cling to carts. Barness-Rubin, who started Cart Safe in April 2020, points to an often-quoted study from University of Arizona microbiologist Charles Gerba...
Arizona Businessoucampus.org

3608 N Navajo Trail

Beautiful Home in great South Scottsdale Location! - Highly desirable location!! Minutes drive or bike ride to popular shops and restaurants in Old Town Scottsdale. Updated kitchen and bath cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, tiled showers. Two-tone paint, Dual pane windows. Master Bedroom en suite. Fans in all bedrooms. Mixture of tile and wood throughout common areas carpet in bedrooms. French doors open to private backyard with mature landscaping and beautiful new industrial style metal fencing. Huge covered porch in backyard perfect for entertaining. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer. No cats, No Smoking. 12 month lease.
Arizona Businessmultihousingnews.com

New Scottsdale Self Storage Asset Lands $22M Refi

On behalf of 1784 Capital Holding, Talonvest Capital closed on $22 million in bridge financing for the local owner’s 1,090-unit self storage facility, which opened in late October 2020. Talonvest obtained a non-recourse three-year loan with extension options, and interest-only payments during the initial loan term and the extension periods.
Arizona BusinessTimes Union

Celebrity Homes: Steven Seagal's Bulletproof Arizona Home Is For Sale

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Controversial and eccentric, actor and musician, martial arts guru and blessed with swoon-worthy good looks for his entire career, tough-guy Steven Seagal is selling his Scottsdale, Arizona home on Desert Mountain. With stunning views via the unusual safety of bulletproof glass, it has come to the market priced at $3.395 million.
Arizona Businessluxuryrealestate.com

Silverleaf Hits Record for Highest Residential Year Lease in Scottsdale on ARMLS

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, is proud to announce the closing of another record-breaking deal. This Silverleaf estate, originally listed for $24,000/month, leased for $25,125/month making it the highest lease in Scottsdale according to the Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS).