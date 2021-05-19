Idaho Teacher Who Stopped 6th-Grade School Shooter Says She Hugged Girl After Disarming Her
An Idaho teacher who stopped a shooting at a middle school earlier this month says she hugged the sixth-grade shooter after she took the gun away from the girl. "I just walked up to her and I put my hand over her hand — I just slowly pulled the gun out of her hand and she allowed me to," Rigby Middle School math teacher Krista Gneiting said in an exclusive interview with ABC News that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America.people.com