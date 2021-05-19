newsbreak-logo
Midland County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Midland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN MIDLAND...NORTHEASTERN CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 412 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Odessa, or 8 miles southwest of Odessa, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Odessa, West Odessa, Penwell and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 98 and 121.

alerts.weather.gov
Glasscock County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Lomax, or 10 miles south of Big Spring, moving northeast at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Stanton, Forsan, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 151 and 183. HAIL...3.00IN WIND...60MPH
Midland County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Midland The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Ector County in western Texas Southwestern Midland County in western Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 514 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Odessa, West Odessa and Odessa Schlemeyer Field.