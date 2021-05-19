newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Northeastern Waller County in southeastern Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Montgomery and Northeastern Waller Counties Flooding is occurring along the Threemile Creek at Joseph Road.

