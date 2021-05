After a one-week hiatus Rebel is back again smashing her fair share of flower pots and threatening every capitalist business owner that comes in her way. This time around her partner in crime is not only her daughter Ziggie but also her (hopefully soon-to-be ex-) husband Grady. After Rebel catches the latter flirting with Angela, a random woman he met at a bar, and then finds her teenage daughter Ziggie hanging out with a boy in her bedroom, she decides the entire family is going on a road trip to San Bernardino. Apparently this trip the Bello family goes on on a regular basis. About 10 years ago Rebel and Cruz sued a San Bernardino company producing insecticide since their agent got into the drinking water supply and poisoned several people. Unfortunately, they lost the case but ever since then Rebel and her family check on the people that were affected on a regular basis and assist with whatever they need help with. Due to the insecticide several people already died, many more are terminally ill. A new funeral home owner is exploiting this tragedy shamelessly and charges horrendous prices. Rebel and Grady are making it very clear to the greedy man that he is not going to get away with his price gouging. They end up stealing a valuable and rare part of his vintage car and threaten to destroy it. Only then the funeral owner agrees to lower the price. However, he only promises a fair deal to one particular family. What about the other people? Why doesn’t Rebel make sure other families wouldn’t get ripped off either? It is hard to imagine that she would leave without demanding he sets fair prices for everyone. This really was a rather disappointing conclusion to an already very flawed storyline. It almost felt like there was a scene missing which was cut in order to cram way too many stories and way too many characters into the episode. This particular plot is just one example of how superficial some of the storylines on Rebel are. Not because the actors or writers lack talent, it’s because there simply is no time to go deeper. There is no time to pay attention to details. There is simply too much going on in an episode. This often results in human stories ending up just being byproducts rather than the main focus of the show. Ditching the additional case Rebel has to deal with every episode and focusing on the Stonemore storyline and all the people involved in it instead, might bring a certain depth to the show that is currently missing. Sometimes less is more.