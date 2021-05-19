Small business owners deciding whether to keep requiring masks

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Masks have been a controversial issue, especially for business owners. Flagstaff business owners have seen mixed results when it comes to how customers react. Turney Postlewait, co-owner of “Biff’s Bagels,” said there was little resistance from Flagstaff residents, with most of it coming from people traveling from Phoenix. Jeff Throset of “Flagstaff Coffee Company,” saw a similar reaction. Brandon Cox, General Manager of “Macy’s European Coffee House,” said requiring employees and customers to wear masks worked well for him, as none of his employees contracted COVID throughout the entire Pandemic. While COVID numbers have been getting better as more people get vaccinated, Postlewait and Thorset say they are not planning any drastic changes to mask policies, saying they will watch how the situation evolves, and do whatever is best.