The Skinny on Ultrathin DES: Meta-analysis Shows Some Long-term Advantages

By L.A. McKeown
tctmd.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCompared with second-generation DES, devices with ultrathin struts are associated with less TLF, driven by reductions in clinically driven TLR, a long-term meta-analysis of multiple RCTs suggests. The thinner struts have been thought to offer advantages in terms of producing less inflammation, vessel injury, neointimal proliferation, and thrombus formation. The...

#Meta Analysis#Design#Cardiovascular Risk#Increased Risk#Health Outcomes#Relative Risk#Lower Risk#Tlf#Mi#Md Lrb#Tctmd#Piedmont Heart Institute#Ga#Cad#Micell#Biomime#Medtronic#Biofreedom#Tvf#Biotronik
The impact of rice bran oil consumption on the serum lipid profile in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials.

Behnaz Pourrajab, Mohammad Hassan Sohouli, Ali Amirinejad, Somaye Fatahi, Mihnea-Alexandru Găman, Farzad Shidfar. Dyslipidemia/hyperlipidemia is recognized among the risk factors for lifestyle related diseases. A healthy diet, rich in vegetable oils such as rice bran oil (RBO), may aid to improve serum lipid levels. Thus, the aim of this study was to assess the effects of rice bran oil (RBO) consumption on serum total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-c), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-c) and triglyceride (TG) levels in adults. The following online databases were searched for manuscripts published until October 72020: PubMed/Medline, Scopus, Clarivate Analytics' Web of Science, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, and Google Scholar. The effect sizes were expressed as weighted mean difference (WMD) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). A total of 8 eligible trials with 14 effect sizes were included in this meta-analysis. Our analysis revealed that the consumption of RBO significantly decreased serum TC (WMD: -7.29 mg/dL, 95% CI: -11.32, -3.25, P = 0.000), LDL-c (WMD: -7.62 mg/dL, 95% CI: -11.10, -4.14, P = 0.000) and TG (WMD: -9.19 mg/dL, 95% CI: -17.99, -0.38, P = 0.041) levels. So, available evidence suggests that RBO consumption can significantly decrease serum TC, LDL-c and TG levels. Hence, it may play a role in reducing dyslipidemia/hyperlipidemia risk.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Study Analysis Available During ATS 2021 Supports Long-term Treatment With Ofev® In Patients With Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced results from an analysis of the SENSCIS®-ON trial. SENSCIS-ON is an open-label extension trial of the Phase III SENSCIS® study to assess the long-term tolerability and safety of Ofev® (nintedanib) in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The study also evaluated the change from baseline in forced vital capacity (FVC), a measure of lung function, over 52 weeks.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Oral manifestations of patients with systemic sclerosis: a meta-analysis for case-controlled studies

BMC Oral Health. 2021 May 10;21(1):250. doi: 10.1186/s12903-021-01603-2. BACKGROUND: Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is a multisystem rheumatic disease. Orofacial manifestations are commonly in SSc but maybe usually ignored and overshadowed by other systemic complications. Multiple comparative studies have been conducted to investigate the possible links between SSc and oral manifestations. The present study aimed to investigate the oral health status in patients with SSc.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Efficacy and Safety of Berberine Alone for Several Metabolic Disorders: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Clinical Trials.

Yu Ye, Xiufen Liu, Ninghua Wu, Yanqi Han, Jiawen Wang, Yuandong Yu, Qingjie Chen. Metabolic activity is the basic life activity of organisms and the fundamental for maintaining body functions. With the improvement of living standards, the incidence of metabolic disorder is also increasing. At present, most of the clinical treatment strategies and meta-analysis for metabolic disorder uncover that combined medicines with berberine ameliorate several metabolic disorders. However, evidence to disclose the therapeutic effect of berberine treatment alone and the possible factors affecting the efficacy is limited. Therefore, we have formulated strict inclusion criteria and selected more reliable data for meta-analysis through more refined screening strategies to provide evidence and guidance for clinical decision-making and understand the effect of berberine treatment alone and the factors affecting its efficacy.Using meta-analysis of"Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions"as guidelines, we searched PubMed, GeenMedical, Cochrane library, and china national knowledge infrastructure (CNKI) for trials reporting clinical treatment data of berberine. Another 417 trials were included through other sources to increase confidence in results. Among the 1,660 related documents retrieved from the four databases, 18 eligible documents were selected for analysis. Given the differences in trial design and measurement units, we used the standardized mean difference (SMD) method to eliminate the differences and then summarize the data for analysis. The main factors are triglyceride (TG), total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), homeostasis model assessment-insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), and fasting plasma glucose (FPG). Random-effect model analysis was performed: TG (SMD: 0.94; 95%CI: 0.49,1.38;= 0.00), TC (SMD: 1.06; 95%CI: 0.64, 1.48;= 0.00), LDL (SMD: 1.77; 95%CI: 1.11,2.44;= 0.00), HDL (SMD: -1.59; 95%CI: -2.32, -0.85;= 0.00), HOMA-IR (SMD: 1.25; 95%CI: 0.25,2.24;= 0.01), and FPG (SMD: 0.65; 95%CI: 0.28,1.03;= 0.00). This study aimed to conduct a systematic review and meta-analysis of the literature to evaluate the therapeutic effect of berberine singly on metabolic diseases.Berberine can improve obesity and hyperlipidemia by reducing TG, TC, and LDL and increasing HDL; reduce insulin resistance to improve typeⅡ diabetes; and prevent diabetic encephalopathy.
Sciencetargetedonc.com

Pooled Analysis of Ibrutinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy in CLL

John N. Allan, MD, an assistant attending physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College of Cornell University, discusses a pooled analysis of 4 clinical trials with 4-year follow-up of first-line ibrutinib (Imbruvica) in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and TP53 aberration deletion 17p or a TP53 mutation.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Baricitinib Shows Long-Term Efficacy for Atopic Dermatitis

THURSDAY, May 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Baricitinib demonstrates sustained long-term efficacy in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, according to a study published online May 12 in JAMA Dermatology. Jonathan I. Silverberg, M.D., from the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and colleagues evaluated the long-term (68...
Mental HealthGenomeWeb

Bipolar Disorder GWAS Meta-Analysis Points to Potential Treatment Targets

NEW YORK – Using a genome-wide association study approach, an international team led by investigators at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has identified dozens of loci linked to bipolar disorder in individuals of European ancestry, including subtle genetic differences between different subtypes of the disease. "Together, these...
Healthhealio.com

New meta-analysis: No connection between paclitaxel-coated devices, mortality

In a new meta-analysis covering more than 7,000 patients with peripheral artery disease, there was no association between paclitaxel-coated devices and all-cause mortality, researchers reported. “Given the clear benefit of paclitaxel-coated devices in femoropopliteal disease, we recommend the continued use of these devices in this patient population,” Andrew Holden, MBChB,...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Primary Gleason grade and Gleason grade group at positive surgical margins: a systematic review and meta-analysis

BJU Int. 2021 May;127 Suppl 1:13-22. doi: 10.1111/bju.15316. OBJECTIVES: To systematically review and perform a meta-analysis of studies investigating the role of primary Gleason grade (PGG), Gleason score (GS) or Gleason grade group (GGG) at positive surgical margins (PSMs) after radical prostatectomy (RP) in predicting biochemical recurrence (BCR) and oncological outcomes.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Adapting Short-Term Warehouse Solutions into Long-Term Strategies

The challenges presented in 2020 have continued into 2021, including changes in consumer behavior and capacity constraints. Many companies put in place short-term solutions to stay afloat during the initial stages of the pandemic, but now are looking to accommodate their strategies into long-term outlooks. Several aspects of the pandemic...
docwirenews.com

Social cognition in multiple sclerosis and its subtypes: A meta-analysis

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 Apr 24;52:102973. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.102973. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune-mediated demyelinating disease that disrupts several social cognitive abilities, including the theory of mind (ToM) and facial emotion recognition (FER). It is unclear how specific ToM subcomponents, including cognitive and affective ToM, are affected in patients with MS and the social cognitive abilities in MS subtypes.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Study Shows Disparities in Use of Virtual Orthopedic Services

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There are disparities in orthopedic telemedicine use based on race or ethnicity, language, and insurance type, according to a study published online May 10 in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research. Grace Xiong, M.D., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues assessed differences...
Computersarxiv.org

Long Short-term Memory RNN

This paper is based on a machine learning project at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, fall 2020. The project was initiated with a literature review on the latest developments within time-series forecasting methods in the scientific community over the past five years. The paper summarizes the essential aspects of this research. Furthermore, in this paper, we introduce an LSTM cell's architecture, and explain how different components go together to alter the cell's memory and predict the output. Also, the paper provides the necessary formulas and foundations to calculate a forward iteration through an LSTM. Then, the paper refers to some practical applications and research that emphasize the strength and weaknesses of LSTMs, shown within the time-series domain and the natural language processing (NLP) domain. Finally, alternative statistical methods for time series predictions are highlighted, where the paper outline ARIMA and exponential smoothing. Nevertheless, as LSTMs can be viewed as a complex architecture, the paper assumes that the reader has some knowledge of essential machine learning aspects, such as the multi-layer perceptron, activation functions, overfitting, backpropagation, bias, over- and underfitting, and more.
Sciencecenterforbiosimilars.com

Inflectra Stands Out in Meta-analysis of Agents for Crohn Disease

Investigators ranked biologics and Janus kinase 1 inhibitors based on past findings. Investigators who performed a systematic review and network meta-analysis of treatments for Crohn disease (CD) ranked adalimumab higher than other treatments for the induction of remission and the infliximab biosimilar CT-P13 (Inflectra, Remsima) highest for both maintenance of remission and steroid-free remission. The authors concluded, based on currently available data, adalimumab and CT-P13 should be recommended for treatment of active CD.
Healthhealio.com

FFR strategy may not top angiography strategy in STEMI, complete revascularization

Among patients with STEMI who underwent complete revascularization, a fractional flow reserve-guided strategy did not improve outcomes compared with an angiography-guided strategy, according to results of the FLOWER-MI trial. The researchers randomly assigned 1,171 patients (mean age, 62 years; 83% men) who had STEMI and multivessel disease and underwent successful...
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Double Vision Is Common in Parkinson’s, Large Study Finds

Double vision (diplopia) is common in people with Parkinson’s — affecting up to an estimated 30% of patients — and is linked to both motor and non‐motor disease symptoms, a new large-scale, longitudinal study has found. Parkinson’s patients with double vision were more likely to be older, non-white, female, have...