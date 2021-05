However, despite the bullish calls, UNSW associate professor Elvira Sojli thinks the Ethereum price will trade around $1,850 by the end of 2025. After hitting its new ATH of $4350, Ethereum price was up approximately 7.9% on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and trading around $4,291 at the time of reporting according to Binance-backed Coinmarketcap. Notably, Ethereum (ETH) did set a new record in the past 24-hours around $4,350. Thereby, the asset has skyrocketed over 1010460% in the past six years. Additionally, Ethereum has an approximate return on investment (ROI) if purchased at the time of launch of 150111.43%.