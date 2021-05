Recently, nearly two million people were playing the game Adopt Me at the same time, and 60 million play it every month. Those numbers would be enough to make Adopt Me one of the top played games on Steam. But you can't play Adopt Me on Steam. This popular online social game about raising families and pets is one of many experiences available inside Roblox, a platform for play and creation that's become huge amongst younger audiences, in which many are playing using fuzzy touch controls on a hand-me-down iPad from a parent.