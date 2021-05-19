5/19 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of Crimson and Jax Dane vs. Parrow and Odinson to become No. 1 contenders to the NWA Tag Titles, Thunder Rosa vs. Jennacide, Pope vs. Matt Cross for the NWA TV Title, NWA Tag Champions Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. Fred Rosser and Marshe Rockett in a non-title match
NWA Powerrr (Episode 28) The show opened with clips from a Nick Aldis promo… The “Into the Fire” opening aired… Joe Galli and Velvet Sky checked in on commentary and then sent it to the interview desk. Kyle Davis read a statement from Billy Corgan while graphics listed the statement. It noted that Aldis, Chris Adonis, and Thom Latimer left last week’s show prematurely and has not responded to his attempts to reach them. Corgan added that Kamille did say she was fine and would attend this event.prowrestling.net