Coterie Goes Live Sept. 19-21 at Javits Center

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
 2 hours ago
Coterie, which is part of Informa Markets Fashion, has revealed details about its upcoming live event at the Javits Center in New York from Sept. 19 to 21. As part of the event, Coterie New York will highlight a more product-forward experience for the elevated women’s contemporary market. Collectively located upstairs on “Level 3,” apparel will be showcased with footwear and accessories, allowing retailers to see multiple product categories alongside each other.

