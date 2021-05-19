Coterie Goes Live Sept. 19-21 at Javits Center

J. Crew Group has named Brendon Babenzien, the cofounder of the Noah men’s wear brand and former design director at Supreme, creative director of J. Crew Men’s. It’s a critical appointment to help bring back the vitality J. Crew has been missing for years. While the brand still has relevance and consumer recognition, it’s suffered from declining sales at times due to quality and design issues. Under the weight of heavy debt and the impact of the pandemic, J. Crew Group filed for Chapter 11 in May 2020 and completed a four-month restructuring process involving sharply reducing its debt and bringing in new ownership. The company converted $1.6 billion of its $1.7 billion in debt into equity, establishing Anchorage Capital Group LLC as its majority owner.