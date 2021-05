Remember six weeks ago, when that container ship blocked the Suez Canal and everyone interpreted it as a sign of excessive globalization? Turns out everything sorted itself out. It worked out so well that I bet you cannot even remember the name of the ship that got stuck. As I noted at the time, “This is not an all-or-nothing crisis, but rather one in which prices react to real-world shocks and private-sector actors will respond to shifting incentives.”