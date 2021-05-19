Panel named to review indictment of Clayton County sheriff

CLAYTON COUNTY — An attempted break-in and high speed chase led Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a man at a rapper’s estate in Fayetteville. E-911 reportedly received a call from a 13-yer-old child reporting an armed man attempting to break in to her home in what's believed to be a domestic incident. When sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle he fled leading them on a chase that that ended at Old National Highway and Ga. Highway 138. The suspect ran, gun in hand, to a nearby woodline leading to Rick Ross’ estate. The suspect was located by deputies on the property and taken into custody without injury.