Panel named to review indictment of Clayton County sheriff

JONESBORO — District 3 Commissioner Felicia Franklin has been selected to represent Clayton County at the 18th Annual County Leadership Institute (CLI) to be held in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 7-11. According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), this rigorous four-day program enhances the capability of county officials to identify and implement innovative solutions to complex challenges facing county government. It also offers the selected officials a platform to forge positive, sustained change in their communities.