And the beautiful trail that leads you there. Charlottesville is a special place. It is a small city that sits along the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, which makes it an ideal place to seek out panoramic views and enjoy nature in any season. As you travel to Charlottesville from any direction, you can see the vast and varied landscapes that draw people to exploring the nature around the city. It is no wonder the region is growing in popularity as more and more people find homes near these awe-inspiring views.