“AI Spy” wins first place at SRJC HackJam 2021

Students spent the first weekend of May creating video games from scratch and promoting creative thinking at Santa Rosa Junior College’s HackJam 2021. This year’s theme was to create a new game or mobile app, so the rules of the event were a bit different from previous ones. “The teams allow up to three [people], and [usually] consist of friends who knew each other,” said Ethan Wilde, coordinator of SRJC’s game and web development programs.