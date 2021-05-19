newsbreak-logo
'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

Cover picture for the articleIn the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.

CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Pink Dazzles With Easter Egg-Filled, Female-Empowering Video for 'All I Know So Far,' Co-Starring Cher

With more than 25 years of groundbreaking videos by everyone from Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift, Outkast and No Doubt, Dave Meyers is indisputably one of the greatest video directors of all time — and that status is due in no small part to his long relationship with Pink, which goes back to 1999 and her first clip for “There You Go.”
MusicPosted by
E! News

Pink's Husband and Their 2 Kids Make Sweet Cameos in "All I Know So Far" Video

Watch: Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award. Pink's new music video is raw, personal and a full family affair. The 41-year-old pop star's husband Carey Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, star in "All I Know So Far," released on Friday, May 7. The video also features appearances from none other than fellow pop legend Cher and veteran TV star and Transparent actress Judith Light.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem. On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MoviesNME

Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below. Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.
Public HealthPosted by
Amomama

Pink Opens up about Her & Son Jackson's Experience with COVID-19 Last Year

American singer and songwriter Pink has revealed her and her four-year-old son Jameson Moon's experiences while battling with COVID-19 last year. People who have battled with severe COVID-19 symptoms often speak of how terrible it can be. It was more of the same for singer Pink and her son, Jameson Moon, 4, after they tested positive for the deadly virus in April 2020.
Musichot1061.com

P!nk Drops Emotional, Reflective ‘All I Know So Far’ Title Track

The song is title track to the singer’s upcoming live documentary of the same name. P!nk lays down her sword and dives into the pain in her emotional new song, “All I Know So Far,” the title track to her upcoming documentary/album of the same name. The song, which dropped on Friday morning (May 7), was produced by Greg Kurstin and co-written by the singer and Oscar- and Golden Globe0-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and it’s a classic P!nk tale of perseverance and strength.
MusicPopculture

Pink Shares Daughter Willow's Hilarious Reaction to Their Duet Going No. 1

Pink's 9-year-old daughter Willow is unfazed by the success of the song she released with her mom in February. The musician revealed Willow's reaction to "Cover Me in Sunshine" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, revealing that the sweet song about the bond between mother and daughter came up so naturally in their lives that Willow doesn't think much of its success.