Beef is back on the defensive

For the last century, each generation has produced an alternative approach to farming that is aimed at a central challenge of its time. Today regenerative agriculture has picked up that mantle with the promise to mitigate and perhaps reverse climate change by transforming farming into an engine of carbon sequestration. The claims being made by the most fervent advocates are contentious and contested. But even skeptics see real promise if the systems can be improved and applied where they can do the most good.